Ferrari's First EV Officially Has A Name And A Lovely Tactile Interior Created By Apple's Former Design Boss

This whole area of the Luce is going to be the most controversial. I know folks like to complain about the entire "iPad glued to a dashboard" thing, but this really seems to be a lot more than that. While there is a large, iPad-looking tablet in the middle of the dashboard, it's fitted with a handful of aircraft-style toggle switches that'll take care of your climate controls. On top of that, it's even got a physical volume knob, so it really looks like Ferrari has learned its lesson about capacitive touch buttons and how much everybody on Earth hates them.

The top-right of the screen area is taken up by a clock, above which are two buttons on the outside bezel. It can switch between a typical watch, a chronograph, a compass and a launch control display. The inclusion of this little clock does mean that the center screen loses out on some size, but I think that's okay. I love style and a gimmick, and this is both. Similar to the gauge cluster, the clock mixes analog and digital. The faces appear to be screens, but the hands are analog and use a proprietary movement with three independent motors, according to Ferrari.

Another fun gimmick, which is actually quite useful, is the fact that this screen can rotate since it's mounted on a ball-and-socket joint. That means it can be pointed toward either the driver or the passenger, depending on who is using it.