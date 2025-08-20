One-Off Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For A Staggering $26 Million At Monterey Car Week Charity Auction

OK, wow! Ferrari just raised a very, very, very large amount of money for the Ferrari Foundation. In July, Maranello announced that it would put a special 2025 Daytona SP3 on the block, with RM Sotheby's handling the gavel. This mid-engine V12 hypercar was built specifically for this charity auction, and it received plenty of extra goodies thanks to Ferrari's Tailor Made treatment. When the dust cleared, following what was described as a pretty lusty bidding process, the price had risen to a whopping $26 million. That's quite a big higher than the Daytona SP3's original sticker price of $2.2 million.

That's the highest hammer price ever for a modern car at auction, and it's the 13th most expensive car ever sold at auction period — it was about $700,000 above than the next-highest sale at this year's Pebble Beach auctions, a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder that Gooding sold. Ferrari played this one quite well: the Daytona SP3 originally had a limited run of 599 examples, but this Tailor Made car, while technically number 600, was designated "599+1," with a plaque to prove it. The result amplifies the success of Ferrari's Icona lineup, which debuted in 2018 with the Monza SP1 and SP2, a pair of rather glorious and exceptionally expensive barchettas.