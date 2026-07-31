Oil And Gas Companies Make Billions Thanks To Iran War That's Costing Us A Fortune

Everything's more expensive, gas prices will likely stay high for years, and there's no end in sight to Republicans' disastrous war with Iran, but if you think that sucks, I have great news! Even though that little war Trump can't figure out how to win is making you poorer, all the major oil companies are doing great. In fact, they've raked in so many billions in windfall profits, America's latest forever-war sent their Q2 profits through the roof. And what could be more American than the largest corporations swimming in cash while regular people get screwed?

Per Reuters, on Friday, ExxonMobil reported that from April through June of this year, it raked in $14.7 billion in profits. Compared to Q1 2026, profits were 67% higher, and they were more than double what Exxon made in Q2 2025. That was also the oil giant's biggest quarterly profit since 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices and oil profits soaring.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports Chevron just had its most profitable quarter in six years. ExxonMobil may have made a larger total profit, but with Q2 earnings of $12 billion, which the AP notes was roughly quadruple its Q2 2025 profits. The war may have killed thousands, sure, but at least Chevron's refining margins set new records.

American oil companies weren't the only ones taking dives into their vaults full of gold coins. Over on TERF Island, Reuters reports Shell more than doubled its Q2 2025 profits, earning about $9.8 billion in that three-month stretch. It was also the second-most-profitable quarter in Shell's history, beaten only by Shell's record-setting Q2 2022. French oil giant TotalEnergies had a great quarter, too, with Reuters reporting that Q2 was its most profitable quarter in three years.