Haters Be Damned: Ferrari Says The Luce EV Already Hit Its 2026 Sales Goal

I know you don't like the Ferrari Luce. Hell, I'm not really much of a fan either, but here's the thing: we're poor. Luckily for Ferrari, there are enough people with money — especially in China — who like what the Luce is bringing to the table that the company has already hit its 2026 sales target for the electric sedan.

There's no official word on what that magic sales target is, but two folks with knowledge of the matter tell the Financial Times that the Italian automaker aimed to sell just under 500 Luces this year — starting at a sky-high $640,000 a pop. Considering the car was revealed in late May of this year, and Ferrari sold under 14,000 cars in all of 2025, 500 vehicles is pretty damn impressive if you ask me. It's also quite an indictment on the idea that the average internet car enthusiast has any idea what the global automotive market wants out of a car. How will our egos ever recover?

One of the two sources who spoke with the Financial Times said the target was actually reached earlier this month — just a handful of weeks after the Jony Ive-designed EV five-seater broke cover. Ferrari itself has set a long-term target to sell about 2,500 Luces by 2030 — roughly 600 per year. That'll shake out to about 5% of the automaker's total annual sales, which analysts say is very achievable. Based on how quickly it got through the first 500, I'd say they're right.