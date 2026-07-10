Ferrari Says It 'Didn't Expect' The Level Of Hate The $640,000 Luce EV Got

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who really, really likes the Ferrari Luce. Sure, the storied Italian automaker has built controversial cars in the past (the Purosangue, FF and F50 spring to mind), but none of them have garnered the same sort of hate that the company's first pure-electric vehicle, first sedan and first five-seater have. That has apparently caught Ferrari by surprise.

Despite the fact it doesn't really look like a Ferrari on the inside or outside, it doesn't sound like a Ferrari, it isn't powered by a traditional Ferrari drivetrain and it costs the better part of $650,000, the automaker was surprised by the sheer volume of negative feedback it received. I'm really not sure how, and keep in mind: I probably like the Luce more than most people do.

Ferrari's global marketing director, Emanuele Carando, told Edmunds that, while the company did expect "a strong reaction, a very polarizing reaction," it "didn't expect such a magnitude." Basically, Ferrari didn't expect pretty much everybody to hate the Luce. Though no one inside Maranello seems worried, at least not on the outside. Carando says there's no such thing as bad press, and the backlash the Luce has received is actually free advertising. Sure, Jan.

Here's what else he told Edmunds: