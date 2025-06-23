Rivian Will (Literally) Be The Brains Behind Volkswagen Group's Future EVs

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Finance, Rivian Chief Software Engineer Wassym Bensaid revealed that the EV startup will be providing the underlying tech stack for all future EVs from the Volkswagen Group. The partnership between the two companies was first announced last year, when the German auto conglomerate agreed to invest $5 billion into their much smaller American friend in exchange for its software and electrics knowhow. That eventually lead to the two creating a joint venture together to allow the free flow of intellectual property while keeping the actual brands separate.

Bensaid said that Rivian's upcoming R2 SUV would be the technological foundation for the VW Group's future offerings "in a way where we will still allow each of the brands to express their own identity." In other words, Audi's future tech platform might be different from Bentley's or Lamborghini's, but they would all be building off of the same electric guts as the R2.

This is probably welcome news for the German giant, as the woes of their own internal tech division, Cariad, have lead to delays from Porsche and Audi. That has in turn lead to layoffs in the division itself. Basically, Volkswagen and its brands have decades of mechanical engineering experience, but comparatively little in software engineering. And it turns out their electrical engineers are in for a bit of a wake up call as well.