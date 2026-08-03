Nissan Turns A Profit For The First Time In Two Years As Pigs Fly, Hell Freezes Over

While Nissan might be doing its happy dance today, Toyota isn't having quite as good a time. The automaker is expected to post its fifth straight quarterly operating profit decline as a weak yen, sour vehicle sales, and rising costs ravage its business. Just to add a cherry on top, the company is also trying to sort out the impact of last week's southern Japan earthquake on its operations.

The world's largest automaker will reportedly post $7.04 billion in profit from the April to June quarter — down 5% from the same time last year, according to the median estimate of eight analysts surveyed by LSEG. They point to weaker sales volume in some overseas markets and rising costs across the supply chain linked to the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. From Reuters:

Global sales of Toyota and Lexus vehicles fell ​3% to just over 2.5 million units in the first quarter, with sharp declines in China and the Middle East ​outweighing modest growth in the United States. Investors will also be looking for clues on the fallout from a deadly earthquake that struck Japan's Kyushu island last week, disrupting production at suppliers and forcing Toyota to halt output at four domestic plants. Toyota has suspended production at three plants ​in the region through Wednesday and halted output at another plant in central Japan through Friday. Two of the ​four plants are vehicle assembly sites.` The uncertainty was highlighted on Friday when supplier Aisin said it could not say when output at a ‌damaged ⁠plant near the quake's epicentre would resume. About 200 people were working on recovery efforts at the site. Global sales in the quarter were dragged down by a 28% decline in China and a one-third drop in the Middle East. [...] Toyota's sales in Oceania fell 16%, while those in Central and South America were ​down 5%. The conflict in the Middle East, which began in late February, has pushed ​up prices for ⁠materials including aluminium and naphtha and disrupted vehicle shipments to the region, analysts have said.

Some of Toyota's woes can also be attributed to the fact it can't get RAV4s out the door fast enough. As it transitions from one generation to the next, the production ramp-up hasn't been as expeditious as one might hope, so it has left some customers waiting — in some cases — months to get their new compact crossovers.