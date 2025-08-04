Delaying Over-The-Air Updates Could Risk Warranty Coverage

More car manufacturers have begun leaning into over-the-air (OTA) updates, both to make your car better and to sell you stuff you may or may not need. The ability to patch software without making an appointment at the dealer is more convenient for everyone involved. Some manufacturers are even starting to make this mandatory.

While pouring through GM's warranty booklets, GM Authority discovered an interesting clause; owners are required to install OTA updates within 45 days of them becoming available. Otherwise, "Damage resulting from failure to install Over-the-Air software updates is not covered." This stipulation applies to all domestic GM brands (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC).

In other words, if a problem occurs that would normally be covered under warranty, but the cause can be traced back to failure to install an OTA update, that repair may not be covered after all. In the past, we've had to worry that installing a "tune" may void a warranty. Now, we have to worry that not installing a tune from the manufacturer may void it.

While GM Authority is naturally focused on General Motors products, GM is not alone in this requirement. For example, Tesla's New Vehicle Limited Warranty states, "Coverage may be excluded for issues arising from your failure to follow specific instructions and recommendations in your owner documentation, or from your failure to install the vehicle's software updates after notification that there is an update available." Other manufacturers are likely to follow suit.