Delaying Over-The-Air Updates Could Risk Warranty Coverage
More car manufacturers have begun leaning into over-the-air (OTA) updates, both to make your car better and to sell you stuff you may or may not need. The ability to patch software without making an appointment at the dealer is more convenient for everyone involved. Some manufacturers are even starting to make this mandatory.
While pouring through GM's warranty booklets, GM Authority discovered an interesting clause; owners are required to install OTA updates within 45 days of them becoming available. Otherwise, "Damage resulting from failure to install Over-the-Air software updates is not covered." This stipulation applies to all domestic GM brands (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC).
In other words, if a problem occurs that would normally be covered under warranty, but the cause can be traced back to failure to install an OTA update, that repair may not be covered after all. In the past, we've had to worry that installing a "tune" may void a warranty. Now, we have to worry that not installing a tune from the manufacturer may void it.
While GM Authority is naturally focused on General Motors products, GM is not alone in this requirement. For example, Tesla's New Vehicle Limited Warranty states, "Coverage may be excluded for issues arising from your failure to follow specific instructions and recommendations in your owner documentation, or from your failure to install the vehicle's software updates after notification that there is an update available." Other manufacturers are likely to follow suit.
It's reasonable, but what if it breaks?
With a background in IT, I both appreciate and fear software updates. I appreciate that they can fix bugs, patch security exploits, and add new features that the product did not originally offer. It's convenient that downloads happen in the background while you drive. All you have to do is authorize installation at a time that works for you, such as when you park at home for the night.
However, I also fear that any given update may not work as intended. Occasionally, an update can cause even more problems than it solves, or even brick your device. OTA updates are convenient, but not if your car won't turn on after installing an update when it worked perfectly before.
To be fair, GM also says that "if an Over-the-Air software update causes damage to the vehicle, that damage will be covered for the applicable warranty coverage period." While it won't cost you any money, it still costs you the time and inconvenience of fixing your car that worked properly before the update broke it.
GM's 45-day window is frankly quite reasonable. It gives you the option to let early adopters try the update first, see what happens, and then install it after confirming it caused no issues. I do this with my devices when updates are available. I just hope these cars don't brick when data networks shut down and they can no longer receive OTA updates.