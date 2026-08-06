One-Off Bugatti Destrier Is A Pure Design Exaggeration Based On The Extreme Bolide Track Car

Over the past couple decades we've seen a huge surge in popularity of one particular microniche of the automotive world: very expensive, limited-run, track-only supercars, many of which aren't even directly based on an existing road car or race car. We've seen examples from Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Maserati, Pagani, Koenigsegg... The list goes on. But none have more extreme in design or performance than the Bugatti Bolide.

The Bolide was revealed in concept form in 2020 before entering production in 2024, and the last of the 40-unit production run was built at the end of 2025. Beyond just the fact that it uses Bugatti's venerated quad-turbo W16 engine, the 1,578-horsepower Bolide set itself apart from other track-day specials with all-wheel drive, a completely bonkers aerodynamic package, air conditioning, and a higher top speed than an F1 car. It's the peak expression of what Bugatti can do when it focuses on performance.

But what if Bugatti focused on pure exaggerated design instead, using the Bolide as the basis but without any of the wings and vents necessary for race track performance? That's exactly what the brand's Programme Solitaire division did for its third one-off, the spectacular new Destrier. Bugatti describes it as "a celebration of breathtaking proportion and beauty," and I'd have to agree.