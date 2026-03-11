Ralph Lauren's Car Collection Is So Good It Was Once Displayed In The Louvre

Cars can never be art, or so the argument was made for the longest time by critics who refused to accept automotive creations as anything more than piles of metal, fabric, nuts, and bolts. Well, someone clearly forgot to tell Ralph Lauren and the team behind one of the world's most prestigious art museums, as roughly 15 years ago, the famed designer's collection (or at least part of it) was displayed at the Louvre in Paris.

The exhibition, "The Art of the Automobile," showcased 17 of Lauren's most prized possessions. It was curated by Rodolphe Rapetti, who told Top Gear: "Cars are a work of art and not just an object of utility. Of all the things we use every day, the car is the one we most care about, and the one that concentrates the maximum of technology and design, as well as delivering the maximum freedom."

The exhibition focused on the 1930s to the '60s, with the exception of a lovely McLaren F1 LM from the mid-'90s (one of only five commemorative LM editions, instead of being just another basic F1, of course). On display sat race-winning Ferarris, pioneering Bugattis, and the odd supercharged Alfa or Bentley. Anyone can buy a flash supercar, or adorn a high-spec SUV with a "look-at-me" Mansory body kit, but to be welcomed into the Louvre — or, a half-dozen years earlier, Boston's Museum of Fine Arts — your collection needs to be on another level. Ralph Lauren's is exactly that.