Why Car And Driver Hated The Now Legendary (And Valuable) Ford GT40 Mk III

When Ford released the roadgoing version of its Le Mans winner, the GT40 Mk III, in 1967, Car and Driver jumped behind the wheel. Its initial thoughts? Outlook not so good. The glue-covered dash, missing parking light, or an ever-glowing brake warning indicator would surely scare off any buyer of a 1967 car with an $18,500 price tag (that's $181,000 in 2026), right? Perhaps. That is, until they mash the gas pedal into the overly padded floor.

When the 34th 24 Hours of Le Mans wrapped up on June 19, 1966, the only drivers on the podium had crossed the finish line in Ford GT40 Mk IIs. The race cars were bred from a Ford racing program with two goals; to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans and embarrass Ferrari on a world stage. Henry Ford II greenlit the mission in 1963 after Enzo Ferrari backed out of a deal to sell his company to the Blue Oval. Just three years later, Ford accomplished what it set out to do with its 1-2-3- finish in the real-life "Ford V. Ferrari," the cinematic version of which, according to Jalopnik readers, is one of the best car movies.

To further capitalize on the program and the win, Ford initiated development of a roadgoing version of the GT40 in 1966. J.W. Automotive Engineering would run the project out of its new headquarters, the defunct Ford Advanced Vehicles facility in Slough, England. With plans to produce 20, significant modifications had to be made to transform the race car into a street-legal grand tourer. Car and Driver, which relished both the Mk I and Mk II, borrowed one of the earliest Mk III examples. The magazine found it a bit rash around the edges, but certainly not around the corners.