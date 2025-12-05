The Final Bugatti Bolide Wears A 97-Year-Old Paint Scheme From A Type 35 Race Car

After the Bolide's reveal in concept form in late 2020, the following summer during Monterey Car Week Bugatti announced that it would enter production, at which point development began with Bugatti's exacting attention to detail. The design was finalized in 2022 while engineering was completed in early 2023, after which point the first prototypes were able to be tested and refined in real-world conditions following "thousands of hours of engineering analysis, aesthetic refinement and meticulous attention to detail." At the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 Bugatti had the opportunity to take a Bolide to 217 mph with lead test pilot Andy Wallace at the wheel, and intensive on-track development continued from summer 2023 to early 2024. Said Bugatti about the Bolide's development:

This period demanded absolute commitment from the entire team, with engineers and technicians working from early morning to late into the night, every single day. Each day followed a meticulously planned schedule, so precise that downtime was measured in minutes rather than hours, ensuring maximum track time when the circuit opened in the morning. Every evening, the team conducted detailed debriefings to review the day's activities against the plan and assess outcomes. Throughout the night, the car was prepared for the following day's testing. Come morning, the team would reconvene early to complete final preparations, ensuring the Bolide was ready the moment the track opened.

Bugatti says it was particularly important to ensure the Bolide matched the impeccable quality and refinement of Bugatti road cars, and to meet the customers' expectations of excellence throughout the vehicle's lifetime, which the automaker says was "an immense challenge" for its engineers, suppliers and production team to achieve for a high-performance track car. "The idea of being a perfect track car for both gentlemen and professional drivers is not so easy to translate into driving attributes, but it's essential what makes it a Bugatti," said chief technology officer Emilio Scervo. Earlier this year Bugatti held its first track day for owners at Circuit Paul Ricard, and other owners have already driven their Bolides around Circuit of the Americas, Spa and the Nürburgring.