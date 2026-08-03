Don't Believe Their Lies, Lots Of Great Cars Were Made In The '70s

Nostalgia is a hell of a drug. Your vision of everything through the rose-tinted glasses of age is a memory, a facsimile of reality. It didn't really go down like that. If you lived through it, you're remembering the glory of youth. If it was before your time, it was always simpler back then.

So 1990s cars weren't as good as you remember. This is even more true for cars of the '80s. Both are highly revered decades for automotive enthusiasts, but 1970s car seem to have gotten something of a bad rep, at least partially due to the dual oil crises and the rise of the Environmental Protection Agency's emissions regulations. When you think of cars from the 1970s, you're probably thinking about the Buick Regal shown here, a big bloated V8 boat with less horsepower than some modern three-cylinder economy cars. And when people do look fondly on the '70s, their love usually stops at 1973.

The thing is, cars from the 1970s are way better than you remember them to be. Not everything was perfect, but there was greatness. So let's see if we can't jog your memory with a trip through some of the era's greatest cars. Here are three from each auto-making region to represent the era, one each from a trio of tax brackets: one affordable, one attainable dream, and one expensive.

Before you keep scrolling, do a quick mental exercise. Try to think of some truly great pieces of automotive history that were born in the 1970s. This thought exercise isn't for cars carried over from the 1960s that happened to still be made when the '70s hit, but new or substantially revised cars of the decade. Whaddya got?