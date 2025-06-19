These Are Your Favorite Cars From The 1970s
Between the gas crisis and the slow steady slip in quality and ingenuity from the Big Three, the 1970s seems like a wasteland when looking for good cars. Big, flimsy boats piloted around town to the tune of 7 miles per gallon aren't the only cars of that classic decade (and those aren't even that bad, settle down), and your answers to my question "What Is Your Favorite 1970s Car?" proves that. From wedges to boattails, from Buicks to Porsches, you showed a lot of love for an unloved season in car design. It was especially gratifying to see so many people stand up for the quirky cars of AMC. Heck, maybe its time to rebrand the Malaise Era to the Boattail Era instead, as even that beefy body form had plenty of supporters in the comments. So go back in time and scroll through some of my favorite answers.
Can't forget about the Boattails
Although the 70s were the start of the Malaise Era there were still some great offerings at the start of the decade. One of my favorites is the 1971 Buick Riviera. We still had style 🙂
From Jimboy Junio
Peak muscle car
No question for me: the 1970 Dodge Challenger. I feel it's the best of Chrysler design and the perfect sendoff for the first musclecar era. Later years were slightly different, but felt like they were messing with perfection.
From jrhmobile
Another boater
There are many to choose from, but the 1971/72 'boattail' Riviera is definitely at the top of my list...
From Jeff
A rare pick and an awesome one
Alfa Romeo GTV. Born in the 60's but carried through the early 70's. I've had 3, but they're now priced well out of my ability to purchase.
From monstrodiavel
Nothing humble about this rumble
The humble Porsche 914. They've gotten more love lately, mainly because every other Porsche is collectible and expensive, but I always loved these little things. Small, all about handling rather than power, reasonably comfortable and the shape just always looked right to me. Plus, pop-up headlights and a targa top. Get one in Sepia brown for the ultimate 70s experience.
From Buckfiddious
It took way too long to get to a screaming chicken
I have so many it's difficult to narrow down, well not really. Top 3 in order, 72 Corvette 454, 76 Trans Am special edition, and 74 Grand Am with the honeycomb wheels. After that I also like the 77 GP, 74 Laguna S3, 73 and 77 442's, and a bunch of the big Mopars and Lincoln Continentals. Great decade if you like those kinds of cars.
From Dan60
Screw your race, slow yet zippy wins hearts
For nostalgic reasons, the Golf Mk I. The first (and for many decades, the only) new car my dad bought was a red 2-door with the 70hp 1.5 engine. Sounds ridiculous today, but when you consider the car weighed under 1,800 lbs, it makes total sense my mother would rave about how nimble that car was.
Also, the seats had those noodle-like things along the border between seat and side. Us kids loved to chew on those on the front seats, probably getting a slight buzz from the wonders of 1970s chemistry and definitely upsetting my parents.
From Ara Can
Love a sharknose!
Any BMW shark nose, but if I have to pick one, it's the 3.0
I think it's the best example of the shark nose era, everything just in exactly the right place, including the inline 6.
I mean, look at that beauty. Anything else is just not as good, period.
I would say the 2002, being my favorite car ever, but the body is really from the 60's, so it is not a 70's car.
Close second is the Saab 99 EMS.
Yes, these last 2 are both cars i owned that I regret selling.
From DieselOx
All the AMC love
Even though it wa produced from 1968-70, I'll count it as a 70's car. It was the AMC AMX which was a really cool 2 seater. Many different motors but one was available at 340hp which was very impressive for the day. A Hurst shifter as I recall. He was in high school and had ingerited some money when his parents died...
From Sugar Shack
How can a decade be bad if it brought us the Lotus Espirit?
Lotus Espirit.
The pinnacle of Colin Chapman's "Simplify, then add lightness." (At least during his lifetime. The Elise/Exige could be considered the pinnacle, but Chapman never got to see them.)
Started life as a small, lightweight "Wedge Car" designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, with a 2.0L Inline-4 in 1976. Brought to international spotlight by films such as "The Spy Who Loved Me" and later "Pretty Woman".
Continued to evolve and grow over time. Ended life in 2004 with a Flat plane, Twin-Turbo 3.5L V8, yet still only weighed 2,866 lbs! (1999 Sport 350 Model).
From Dr.Xyster
Plymouth always had the best model names
71 Barracuda, My favorite Muscle car. My favorite part is that Grille.
From Agon Targeryan
A two car garage for the ages
I bet most answers will be 1970-1972 for the cars, because so many car designs went downhill fast after that. My answer is a tie between the C3 Corvette and the 1978 Ford Bronco. That would be a fantastic 2 car garage.
From engineerthefuture
Make it a Mark III
1970-71 Lincoln Mark 3. It was the definition of elegance and class. The 1969 model was slightly more powerful so it is the one to buy.
From Tex