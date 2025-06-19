These Are Your Favorite Cars From The 1970s

Any BMW shark nose, but if I have to pick one, it's the 3.0

I think it's the best example of the shark nose era, everything just in exactly the right place, including the inline 6.

I mean, look at that beauty. Anything else is just not as good, period.

I would say the 2002, being my favorite car ever, but the body is really from the 60's, so it is not a 70's car.

Close second is the Saab 99 EMS.

Yes, these last 2 are both cars i owned that I regret selling.