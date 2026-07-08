Here's How A French Rally Driver Won The First Paris-Dakar In A Range Rover

Only one major international rally raid has risen to the standard of household name. Even people who don't know very much about racing have heard of the grueling Dakar. The first one kicked off the day after Christmas in 1978, with some 182 vehicles convening at the start line in Paris. Only 74 of them made it to the finish line in Dakar, Senegal. After over 6,200 miles of competition, with many competitors losing the path, the first four-wheeled vehicle to cross the line was the remarkably unremarkable No. 162 Range Rover of Frenchmen Alain Génestier, Joseph Terbiaut and Jean Lemordant.

Génestier was working as a power line supervisor in the region, meaning he drove over 60,000 miles per year across much of West Africa, earning knowledge of the terrain and navigating the unpaved arena. As a Datsun enthusiast, he'd previously driven a number of Z cars in rally competition as a non-professional entrant. When Theirry Sabine announced the first Paris-Dakar Rally, Génestier knew he needed to compete.

Team financier Terbiaut was convinced to fund an effort in the inaugural Dakar. Despite his affinity for Z cars, Génestier wanted a 4x4 to cross the gnarly dunes and scrub of Saharan Africa. The team sourced a used Range Rover V8 and handed it off to Génestier's usual rally co-driver, Jean Lemordant, a Mini/Austin specialist shop owner in Paris, to prepare for the event. Prep was minimal, with three racing buckets installed for the trio, a second fuel tank and steering dampers added, and a winch bolted to the front, though reportedly never used. Otherwise it was pretty much a stock Range Rover. They even retained the stock wheels.