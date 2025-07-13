Vintage '60 Minutes' Episode Shows How Unhinged Lamborghini Testing Used To Be

Modern Lamborghinis are marvelous pieces of precision engineering. Once Audi purchased the then-struggling Italian supercar maker in 1998, purists were afraid of how the notoriously sensible and serious German owners would change the imperfect yet exhilarating brand. As someone who was three-years-old when the purchase occurred, I've only heard fables about the old Lamborghini. Pre-Audi Lamborghinis like the bullish LM002 that Jalopnik's own Andy reviewed were described as hairy-chested, uncomfortable, and unreasonable, but I never quite understood just how unhinged the old Lamborghini was until I watched this vintage "60 Minutes" episode.

The presenter rides alongside Valentino Balboni, one of the most legendary test drivers in automotive history who drove about 80% of all Lamborghinis ever built between 1973 and 2009, as he tested a red Countach at speeds up to 180 mph on public Italian roads. Lamborghini didn't have a test track until it was purchased by Audi in 1998, so all of its cars were pushed to their limits and test driven on public roads. Watching Balboni weave around trucks and compact cars, even driving three abreast on a two-lane road with blind curves, certainly qualifies as unhinged in my book.