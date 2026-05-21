At $8,900, Is This 1975 Chevy Cosworth Vega A Cause Worth Our Time?

While undeniably cool, the Cosworth Vega was a spectacular failure when it was new. Today's Nice Price or No Dice restoration looks like a spectacular win for bringing back that cool. Let's see how cool we are with its price.

For the past month or so, meteorologists have been warning of an impending "Super El Niño" weather pattern that will impact the U.S. for the remainder of the year. That means wetter weather west of the Rockies, and, potentially, cooler, drier conditions to the east, or so they say.

That forecast bodes well for the 1992 BMW 318i convertible we saw here on Wednesday, as it is located in Laramie, Wyoming, putting it east of the Rockies. Naturally, that means more time for the next owner to enjoy top-down driving without getting soaked. Unfortunately for that next owner, a whole lot of you felt that paying the seller's $8,950 asking price for the E30 would result in a soaking of another form: financially. When it was all said and done, that opinion manifested in a 64% 'No Dice' loss.