4 Things To Know If You Want A Ford Mustang As A Family Car

The Ford Mustang is a legendary high performer that — in its sportiest configurations — has been known to lap the Nürburgring in record time. But it also happens to be the very best family car that Ford sells for 2026. Of course, the Mustang is the only actual car the Blue Oval now sells, since everything else is either a crossover, an SUV, or a truck.

Still, the current Mustang may surprise you as a family-friendly choice. Experts from the likes of AAA and Good Housekeeping, among others, tell shoppers to focus on factors such as safety technologies, car-seat compatibility, passenger room, storage space, and fuel economy — and the numbers can be massaged to show the 'Stang does fairly well in some of these areas. On the other hand, Ford's popular pony car can't hang with "real" people movers like minivans or SUVs, especially in key categories involving size and safety. The bottom line is that while the Mustang may be better than you think as a family choice, you should know it comes with some major, potentially deal-breaking compromises.

We'll check all that out and more below, but first a quick note: We're going to focus on the traditional gas-powered two-door Ford Mustang fastback from the current generation, which went on sale for the 2024 model year. We'll leave the Mustang Mach-E four-door EV crossover for another day and take on the four-door Mustang sedan if that ever appears. Rumors continue to fly over that latter possibility despite Ford leaving the sedan segment five years ago.