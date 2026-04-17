New Ford Mustang GTD Competition Variant Sets 11-Second-Faster Nürburgring Time, Beating Everything But Mercedes-AMG One

Ford is only saying that the GTD Competition's supercharged 5.2-liter V8 has "beyond" the regular GTD's 815 horsepower; given that it apparently has "hardware updates and aggressive tuning," I bet the new figure starts with a 9. There's an additional canard in the front bumper, a tweaked front splitter, magnesium wheels with carbon-fiber aero discs at the rear, and new end plates and other modifications to the rear wing. We don't have details on the Competition's "new high-performance tires" yet, but carbon bucket seats and lighter dampers are part of its weight-saving regimen. It was a big team effort, according to Ford:

Mission accomplished was not simply a result of better hardware; it was the product of a team that refused to compromise, driven by the dedication of engineers Peter Kuechler, Sam Ashtiani, and Steve Thompson, among others. "You don't run a 6:40 at the Nürburgring on hardware alone," said Rushbrook. "The GTD Competition is the direct result of pouring our hardest-learned motorsport lessons into a street car, backed by a team of engineers who sacrificed their nights and holidays to squeeze out every possible millisecond." Proving just how capable the Mustang GTD Competition is, Ford Racing engineer Steve Thompson also piloted the GTD Competition to a time of 6:49.337 around the Nürburgring – faster than Müller's original record.

Alongside the announcement of the Competition's time, Ford is opening back up the order books for the GTD — or, should we say, Ford is taking new applications again, as the company picks and chooses who it will sell GTDs to. There's no word yet on how much the Competition will cost, but it will surely be more expensive than the regular GTD's $327,960 starting price, and Ford says it "will only be offered in the future as a special edition, street legal model available in strictly limited, serialized quantities."