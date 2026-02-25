Chrysler Pacifica Refresh Gets A Peculiar Face And Probably Not Much Else
The Chrysler Pacifica has been in production since 2016. You remember 2016, don't you? Barack Obama was the President. We were playing Pokémon GO [Editor's note: I still am and never stopped. -Daniel Golson] I was a college freshman. Well, now that it's 2026, it means the Pacifica has been around for 10 years without a full redesign. It got one facelift back in 2021, but even that's five years ago at this point, so Chrysler decided it was time to spruce up the Pacifica once again... sort of.
We haven't got many (read: any) details yet, but the company decided to unceremoniously dump three images of its lone product on its Facebook page with the caption, "Some things refuse to stay uncovered." The three photos show off a redesigned front fascia for the Pacifica, now in its ninth model year. They also highlight the fact that not much else seems to have changed on the outside of the Chrysler's sixth-generation minivan. Back in 2024, we reported that this facelift was coming, but that seems so long ago now.
Up front it's a far more radical redesign than the previous facelift, at least. The horizontal headlights are gone, replaced with some vaguely Kia Carnival-looking vertical headlights that flow into an LED lightbar that crosses the now-narrower upper grille area through what looks to be a redesigned, illuminated Chrysler badge. The lower grille is a bit more pronounced than it was before, with silver horizontal accents throughout. It also appears to lose the LED foglights of the old car that were housed in dummy vents to the left and right of the front bumper. I can't really say whether this fits in with the design direction Chrysler is going in, since the Pacifica is the only car it bothers to make anymore, and it's been two years since the company has even shown a concept car.
Business up front
Other than the new front fascia, it looks like this Pacifica Pinnacle gets redesigned black wheels, and that's about it. From where I'm sitting, with the limited photos available, those are the only changes to the car. The side of the Pacifica looks nearly identical to the car it replaces, as does the very tiny sliver of a taillight we can see in one image. I'd imagine that Chrysler, a company that is very famously strapped for cash, didn't have all that much money to spend on sprucing up the Pacifica for a second mid-cycle refresh.
Because of that, I don't expect much to have changed on the interior. The 2021 refresh got a new infotainment screen and some other tech advancements on the inside, and considering the fact Stellantis' newest screens and infotainment systems aren't that much different from the Pacifica's existing one, I think it could remain in place. To be honest, even if Chrysler leaves the interior completely intact, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. The Pacifica's interior is a lovely place to be, especially in Pinnacle trim.
I wouldn't expect much to change under the hood, either. More likely than not, the old girl will continue on with the tried-and-true 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. And don't expect the plug-in-hybrid model to come back. I've got no clue how long Chrysler will expect this second update of the Pacifica to last. I doubt it'll be another five years, because I don't think it or the Voyager can make it in this world as 15-year-old cars, but I guess you never know. If this MotorTrend report is to be believed, we may not see a Pacifica replacement until the 2030 model year. We could all be dead by then, but this van almost certainly won't be