Chrysler Pacifica Refresh Gets A Peculiar Face And Probably Not Much Else

The Chrysler Pacifica has been in production since 2016. You remember 2016, don't you? Barack Obama was the President. We were playing Pokémon GO [Editor's note: I still am and never stopped. -Daniel Golson] I was a college freshman. Well, now that it's 2026, it means the Pacifica has been around for 10 years without a full redesign. It got one facelift back in 2021, but even that's five years ago at this point, so Chrysler decided it was time to spruce up the Pacifica once again... sort of.

We haven't got many (read: any) details yet, but the company decided to unceremoniously dump three images of its lone product on its Facebook page with the caption, "Some things refuse to stay uncovered." The three photos show off a redesigned front fascia for the Pacifica, now in its ninth model year. They also highlight the fact that not much else seems to have changed on the outside of the Chrysler's sixth-generation minivan. Back in 2024, we reported that this facelift was coming, but that seems so long ago now.

Chrysler

Up front it's a far more radical redesign than the previous facelift, at least. The horizontal headlights are gone, replaced with some vaguely Kia Carnival-looking vertical headlights that flow into an LED lightbar that crosses the now-narrower upper grille area through what looks to be a redesigned, illuminated Chrysler badge. The lower grille is a bit more pronounced than it was before, with silver horizontal accents throughout. It also appears to lose the LED foglights of the old car that were housed in dummy vents to the left and right of the front bumper. I can't really say whether this fits in with the design direction Chrysler is going in, since the Pacifica is the only car it bothers to make anymore, and it's been two years since the company has even shown a concept car.