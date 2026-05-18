Gas Mileage Drops The Faster You Go, But Here's Where Your MPG Really Nose Dives

For the foreseeable future, it looks like high gas prices are here to stay. But we still have important places to go, such as work, school, family visits, and medical appointments. We're all trying to save some money at the pump. One oil exec reasons that we should just drive less, which is at once sound and shortsighted, if not outright insulting to the average citizen: conservation is wise, but our job sites and office parks don't suddenly get closer to home when gas prices soar.

So we look for ways to eke out a few more mpg, and stretch each dollar further down the road. Driving slower helps. Obviously, mashing the gas at highway entrance ramps and traffic lights burns more fuel, as a car has to overcome inertia. On the highway, it's a slightly different story. By 75 miles per hour, fuel economy really nosedives. The faster a vehicle goes, the more of its fuel is needed to overcome aerodynamic drag, which accounts for 50% of highway fuel usage, according to the Auto Research Center (ARC). This is why ditching your roof rack helps, but speeding up to save time has diminishing returns.

Diesel, gasoline, hybrid electric — doesn't matter. Limiting time spent idling, keeping your car maintained, and using your air conditioning less, can save gas. But speed's a biggie. After 45 or 55 mph, fuel mileage drops as the amount of energy required to keep up the pace takes a steady, significant toll.