Rich People Killed America's Affordable Cars

Of course, the folks dropping $90,000 on new F-150 Platinum Pluses (a $14,200 upgrade over the F-150 Platinum) would probably tell you they aren't rich, just comfortable. They don't have private jets, chauffeurs, or vacation villas in the Mediterranean, so they can't be rich. They don't even have Patek money! Unfortunately for them, "I don't have as many fancy things as I want, so I can't be rich," isn't much of an argument. Someone's always richer.

If you earn more than 90% of your country's population, that makes you rich whether you feel rich or not. And most people would probably agree, right up until they learn that, in the U.S., a household income of $250,000 makes you a member of the top 10%. Is it wrong for two mid-career college grads to get married while each earning $125,000 a year? Nope. Is it bad for high earners to buy expensive cars they can comfortably afford? Not at all. They're just buying what they like with the money they earned, and it's not their fault the automakers stopped building cheaper cars their direct reports can afford. But how is the top 10% not rich?

Additionally, the policies that hollowed out the working class and left us with an economy that caters almost entirely to the wealthy didn't magically rise out of the swamp and start messing with vehicular affordability all on their own. As the NYT emphasizes so clearly states, those changes began in the late 1970s, when the richest Americans finally began stacking up successes in their century-long quest to rewind New Deal Reforms and return to a pre-FDR world where regulations like "don't get caught abusing your workers" and "don't get caught poisoning the river" didn't exist. Every success since has come because they convinced others those policies would make them rich, too, even though they haven't.

The article also dives into the role protectionism has played in this whole issue, but something tells me most of the readers who bristle at the suggestion that rich Americans killed the affordable car probably won't love the solution, "Just import Chinese EVs lol." Still, while it is a long read, there's plenty of good stuff in there that I couldn't get to here, so why don't you head over to the NYT and give the whole thing a read?