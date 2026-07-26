7 Rarely Mentioned JDM Engines With Surprising Power

One could be inclined to say that, as a whole, Japan has historically built some of the best automotive engines of all time. This isn't necessarily a hard stance; however, judging by both performance and reliability, the likes of Honda, Toyota, Nissan, and Mazda, among others, are extremely hard to beat. This is probably why a handful of Japan's engines are forever embedded in the hearts and minds of every enthusiast across the world — the Toyota 2JZ-GTE, Nissan RB26DETT, Mazda 13B, and Honda K24 are a few that may immediately come to mind.

But it's important to remember that, while the aforementioned engines are incredible pieces of machinery, Japan didn't just build a few good engines during the 1990s and 2000s. In other eras before and after, Japan's manufacturers have designed, constructed, and sold countless engines with phenomenal performance, many of which aren't discussed as often as those that powered what some would consider the best Japanese cars ever built.

So instead of debating the Toyota 2JZ and Nissan RB26 again, let's look at engines that may have been produced for cars only sold in Japan, overshadowed by those that came before or after, or simply slipped under the radar of the general masses for any number of reasons. Regardless, the motors we have selected in today's piece can be considered underappreciated relative to the performance they are capable of.