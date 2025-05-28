These Are The Best Engines Of All Time, According To You

I have three nominations.

- Ford 300 straight-six. Sure, these do not make oodles of power compared to the engines of today, but they sound awesome and will continue running after the heat death of the universe. Oh, and regular people can repair them.

- Cummins B-series. In several decades past, diesels were dropped into cars and pickup trucks for their fuel economy, not for their power. A late 1970s Dodge truck with a Mitsubishi diesel made less power than a gas V6 from the same truck line, but it got great fuel economy.

The Cummins B-series was one of the engines that introduced consumers to the idea that diesel can have power and fuel economy.

- Detroit Diesel Series 60. While the Series 60 does not sound as glorious as the two-cycle big truck diesels of the past, their incredible reliability is part of why you'll still find lots of them in use today despite having been out of production for a long time.

Wildcard: Napier Deltic. Just Google it, I promise you won't be disappointed.