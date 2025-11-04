The Greatest Japanese Cars Ever Built, According To You

I just got back from a week-long work trip to Japan for the Mobility Show, and oh my God. It was absolutely incredible. The food, the culture, the people. Everything — just a lovely time, but one thing that really stuck out to me was the cars I saw. Shocker, I know. Some of the most outlandish stuff I'd ever seen was just casually driving down the streets of Tokyo, and it got me thinking about the question I posed to you all last week.

What is the greatest Japanese car of all time? For such a small island nation, Japan sure has made heaps of amazing cars, but surely one stands out above the rest. Well, after thinking about it myself and reading your submissions, I'm not entirely sure. There are countless extremely compelling contenders for what could be the greatest Japanese cars ever. Whether it's low-volume supercars, democratizing sports cars or some of the best-selling economy cars in the world, Japan just has a knack for making some truly great vehicles.

That's enough out of me, though. Why don't you all scroll down below and check out what your fellow Jalops consider to be the greatest Japanese cars ever built? Did your choice make the cut?