The Greatest Japanese Cars Ever Built, According To You
I just got back from a week-long work trip to Japan for the Mobility Show, and oh my God. It was absolutely incredible. The food, the culture, the people. Everything — just a lovely time, but one thing that really stuck out to me was the cars I saw. Shocker, I know. Some of the most outlandish stuff I'd ever seen was just casually driving down the streets of Tokyo, and it got me thinking about the question I posed to you all last week.
What is the greatest Japanese car of all time? For such a small island nation, Japan sure has made heaps of amazing cars, but surely one stands out above the rest. Well, after thinking about it myself and reading your submissions, I'm not entirely sure. There are countless extremely compelling contenders for what could be the greatest Japanese cars ever. Whether it's low-volume supercars, democratizing sports cars or some of the best-selling economy cars in the world, Japan just has a knack for making some truly great vehicles.
That's enough out of me, though. Why don't you all scroll down below and check out what your fellow Jalops consider to be the greatest Japanese cars ever built? Did your choice make the cut?
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Miata is always the answer. It's a car that might be responsible for an entirely new demographic buying a JDM car. It also single handedly brought back a segment that was primarily owned by the older generation coming back from WWII and buying unreliable British sportscars. There was now an affordable, reliable, fun 2 seat sportscar that most people could buy and maintain without wondering when it would leave them stranded. It also gave people an entry point into local racing without costing a small fortune. Even as the generations went on, it became the go-to used car for the younger generations to be able to buy their first sportscar that they could easily work on themselves, and with high production volumes, there were plenty of parts available to help them learn how to work on a car. I do not think the sportscar, nor Mazda, would be where they are today without the Miata. Who knew a car that originally was available in only 3 colors, and one trim, would ever see the success that it did. Today for most people who think of Mazda, the first other word they think of is Miata.
&
The answer is always Miata. The God-tier cars are awesome, but they are also nearly unattainable for most people. The Miata, however, is about the most fun vehicle just about anyone can buy. It's a similar justification to calling the AK-47 the best weapon ever. It's not because it out performs every other weapon. It's because it's cheap, reliable, easy to manufacturer/copy/modify and it's everywhere.
Submitted by: Andrew William & Chase
Toyota Corolla
It may be boring but I have to give the nomination to the Toyota Corolla. If you want reliable practical transportation, there's no better choice and the numbers show it. It's the best selling car worldwide with over 50 million units sold across all generations.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Honda Super Cub
Honda Super Cub! It has done more with 49cc engine than anyone thought possible and it has done more to give people mobility than perhaps any other vehicle ever made. Though not a "car", it was a family vehicle and a delivery truck in SE Asia.
Submitted by: RW
Toyota 2000GT
It showed that Toyota could build a properly pretty and sporting car to compete with the 'best' the world had to offer. It was a shot across the bow of the Italians and the British, who at the time dominated the sports coupe market.
The prices they now trade hands for are akin to collectible Ferraris, so the well-heeled aficionados also agree.
Toyota built it as a statement, and then built 50 million Corollas, taking over the American market with the Camry and now the RAV4, and dominating globally with the Hilux and other market-appropriate vehicles.
But the declaration they made when they launched the 2000GT was that Toyota knew how to build greatness as well.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Datsun 240Z
1969 to 1973 Datsun 240z. I have loved those since I was a kid. Really good looking car that somewhat reminds me of a Jaguar XKE. I wish I could have picked one up when they were still affordable.
Submitted by: Pabst302
Honda Civic
The Honda Civic is my pick. It can be all things to all people. It can be reliable, economical family transport all the way up to the basically track day-ready Type R.
Submitted by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death
Toyota Hilux
While not a "car" the Toyota Hilux pickup has to be mentioned. This legendary truck is know for its durability the world over. It's the VW Beetle of trucks.
Submitted by: Matt Malone
Eunos Cosmo
The 1990-96 Eunos Cosmo luxury coupé, while not being a commercial success with fewer than 10000 units produced, is one of the most ambitious cars ever built by Japan. Some highlights:
Only tri-totor engine ever offered on a production car
First Japanese car with sequential turbocharging (2 years before the FD RX-7)
First production car to have GPS navigation
It offered a CRT colour touch-screen controlling climate control, mobile phone, navigation, NTSC TV, radio and CD player.
Submitted by: GTO1962
Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4
I am going to toss in the Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4. Just as a rolling piece of technology, it was ahead of its time. Too expensive, but a fantastic car.
Submitted by: JDS
80 Series Land Cruiser
That was probably the most overbuilt car ever to exist. It was just as comfortable navigating a city center as it was the Dalton Highway as it was the Amazon as it was the African deserts. There's a reason they cost what they cost, especially factory triple locked versions.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
Lexus LS400
Better build quality than a comparable equivalent Mercedes 420 SEL, at nearly half the price ($35k and $60k respectively).
Submitted by: jalopyJames