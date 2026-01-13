Why Mazda Built The Three-Rotor 20B Engine (And Used It Just Once)

Mazda made a splash in the market in 1990, launching the Eunos Cosmo with the three-rotor 20B engine. Compared with contemporary Wankel rotary engines, the 20B's extra rotor beefed the compact powerplant up and provided even more output. Specifically, this engine generated 276 horsepower (although some theorize it was much higher), and 296 pound-feet of torque, with the help of sequential twin-turbochargers. Sadly, it would be the only mass-production iteration of this interesting engine, as the Cosmo was discontinued in 1995, along with any future plans for the three-rotor 20B.

While the 20B engine was certainly a standout in the industry, the design also included some downsides that led Mazda to stop production. However, the Wankel engine did continue in two-rotor form up until 2012. Officially, Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro explained to Road & Track, the decision to end rotary production in 2012, "was to comply with stringent emissions regulations like LEV IV in the U.S., and Euro 7." This sheds some light on the reasons the 20B was scrapped, but there were a few other hiccups in its design. The first batch suffered failures that Mazda had to rebuild under warranty, while rotary engines generally guzzle fuel, rotary apex seals fail, and the engines require a careful maintenance, which makes them less ideal for a daily driver.