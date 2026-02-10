Toyota 2JZ-GTE Vs Nissan RB26DETT: How Do These 6-Cylinder Blocks Compare?

Japanese manufacturers were busy locking horns on both the track and in the showroom when the RB26DETT and 2JZ GTE debuted. Both are widely regarded as some of the most reliable turbocharged engines you can find today. The RB26DETT from Nissan debuted at the end of the 1980s in the R32 Skyline GT R, and quickly made a name for itself thanks to its motorsport dominance. Made with touring car homologation in mind, it was developed by NISMO, and was carried forward to the R33 and R34 GT Rs without many changes being made.

The 2JZ GTE was part of the JZ engine family, created to replace the older M-series inline sixes. Toyota went about designing its engine with a different approach from Nissan's, resulting in a heavier, larger-displacement engine. Concessions were made in terms of rev happiness to focus on strength and flexibility, with a lot more emphasis being put on durability and torque. While it made it big on the global stage inside the Mk IV Supra Turbo, it was first seen was actually in the Toyota Aristo, in a bid to meet racing regulations.