The Toyota Supra Is A Legend Now, But Began As A Glorified Celica

Over the years, the Toyota Supra went from a $10,000 commuter with luxury intentions to a JDM legend. It may have started life as a slightly longer Celica and carried the Celica prefix until its third generation, but Toyota eventually gave the Supra the place and performance it deserved. While the fourth generation is widely considered peak Supra, the fifth-generation — calling 2026 its final model year — brought along sophistication and upped the sports car performance quotient. Rumors of a ground-up sixth-generation are already making rounds on the internet, so the Supra nameplate is probably not getting shelved anytime soon.

Debuting in 1979, the A40-generation Supra was basically a six-cylinder Celica, with Toyota stretching the hatchback an additional 8.1 inches to accommodate the bigger engine. The first-generation Celica Supra's 110-horsepower 2.6-liter straight-six provided the car with modest performance, and things weren't much different when the A50 came along in 1981 with an upsized 2.8-liter engine putting out 116 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque.

That, however, changed when the second-generation A60 debuted in 1982, with Yamaha stepping in for engine development and Lotus taking care of the chassis. Lo and behold, the Supra matured, with superior driving dynamics and a potent 145-horsepower DOHC 2.8-liter straight-six, which made close to 161 hp toward the end of the A60's life. The third-generation A70 Supra was introduced as a 1986.5 model and got a 200-horsepower 3.0-liter straight-six. But more importantly, it finally ditched its Celica nameplate and became its own standalone model.

A turbocharged version came along soon after, bumping the power and torque figures to 230 hp and 246 lb-ft, respectively. According to Car and Driver's testing, this turbocharged A70 Supra was 1.6 seconds quicker to 60 mph than the standard model, which took 8.0 seconds to hit the mark.