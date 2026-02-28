8 Underrated V8 Engines That Deserve More Attention

It wouldn't be a newsflash to declare the current status of the internal combustion engine as unpredictable. With regulations in a constant and extreme state of flux, the V8 in particular has drawn ire and full-throated support in equal measure. Between emission and CAFE regulations, many manufacturers had clearly mapped out long term plans that saw many V8s being phased out. But now, after both customer pushback and governmental, ah, regulatory recalculations, V8s are making their way back onto the options list.

Even with the current volatility, it's important to note that this is just the latest example in the cyclical history of the V8. Time and again since WWII — particularly with the foreign companies looking to make an impression in the United States — automakers believed that this engine configuration gave them a distinct advantage. Both on the numbers, and in customers' hearts and minds, you need a V8. With that in mind, it seems like a good time to look back and check out some lesser-known gems in the category that stand out — not just the LS, HEMIs, and Voodoo mills, but the game changers with a lower public profile.

There were a couple of ways for an engine to make this list. For example, if a company was using the V8 configuration for the first time, that merited consideration. Another reason would be longevity — in a world with constantly changing regulations and restrictions, an engine that had a long production span speaks volumes.

Last but not least, if the engine in question seemed to be well-aimed at enthusiasts and opened the company up to a market thanks to a halo car that reflected well on the rest of the lineup, we felt it deserved some recognition as well.