As Car Technology Advances, Mechanics Are Getting Left Behind

Cars are more expensive than ever, leading many to hold onto their old cars longer. Older cars need more maintenance and repairs than new ones, but that cost is still less than the average car payment these days, at least for now. As more high-tech features find their way into, and are even required, on cars, independent mechanics are finding themselves unable to keep up with all the changes, reports the Detroit News.

Cars fully transitioned into consumer electronics, and manufacturers like to hold onto as much of their data and processes as possible citing them as intellectual property and proprietary data. Right to Repair laws are supposed to be forcing them to share the information independent shops need to work on newer vehicles, but manufacturers keep pushing back. We've written a lot about how this affects DIYers, but independent mechanics suffer just as much. They rely on access to this information to repair customers' cars and keep their shops open.

Basic diagnostic data has been available through OBD-II since 1996, but cars were much simpler back then. For context, basic fuel injection, rather than carburetors, had only recently become standard equipment. Today, far more complex computers are running pretty much everything in your car, from engine management to climate control and even lighting. It used to be easy to push a piston back into a brake caliper with a simple, cheap hand tool when replacing brake pads, but today a professional scanner tool costing thousands of dollars may be required to just retract an electronic parking brake piston. Veteran mechanics can't rely as much on their years of experience with turning a wrench when so much relies on computers instead.

Manufacturers do make their diagnostic data available to those who need it, but it comes at a heavy price. From the Detroit News:

Many repairs require automaker-specific software available through subscriptions that can cost thousands of dollars a year. For example, Tesla charges $3,188 for an annual subscription, according to the mechanics and aftermarket parts trade group Auto Care Association. Ford Motor Co. charges $2,500 a year for access, and General Motors Co. charges $1,200 a year.

And I thought my streaming service subscriptions were expensive. These costs add up fast, making me wonder if we might see the return of shops like the Honda specialist, or the European car specialist, just because an independent shop can't afford the high cost of subscriptions for every car that might roll in.