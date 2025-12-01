Ford Is Having A Hard Time Filling Thousands Of $120,000 A Year Jobs For Mechanics

Ford CEO Jim Farley has been out on the stump for several months now, talking about what he calls the "Essential Economy." He defines this as the roughly 95 million jobs that sustain the backbone of the country, in fields such as construction and agriculture. And skilled trades, including auto mechanics. Farley is also worried – he says that Ford's dealers currently have 5,000 unfilled openings for technicians, and that the positions could pay $120,000 a year.

This is from the New York Post (citing Farley's comments on the University of Tennessee's Haslam College of Business' "Office Hours" podcast):

"We are in trouble in our country. We are not talking about this enough," ...Farley said. "We have over a million openings in critical jobs, emergency services, trucking, factory workers, plumbers, electricians and tradesmen. It's a very serious thing."

Farley is right. Auto technicians are expected to be in high demand into the next decade, but the current generation is retiring and not being replaced by younger workers who want to enter the trade. As he pointed out on the podcast, however, Ford's dealers need trained mechanics, not just self-taught wrenchers. It can take five years, he said, to properly educate a tech to do something like yank a diesel motor out of a Super Duty pickup.