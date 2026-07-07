Monthly New Car Payments Hit A Record $777 As Cars Become More And More Unaffordable

How are your bills looking this month? Bad? Yeah, mine too. Now, imagine if you had a car payment on top of them. You'd really be screaming, because vehicle buyers are paying more than ever before to finance their purchases as average monthly payments hit a record $777 in the second quarter of 2026. That's the third consecutive quarter of increases, according to data from Edmunds.

You can thank the ever-rising cost of new vehicles, which we've recently reported to be nearly $52,000, for the increase. Add in rising insurance costs and the fact that just about everything else costs more, too, and there are some very extreme affordability concerns for the average consumer. Because of that, they're financing more than ever, with the average amount financed for a new-vehicle purchase hitting a record $44,156. This feels pretty damn unsustainable. From Automotive News:

he steep trends also make it more advantageous for dealers to bring up finances earlier in the buying process. It could prevent consumers from getting emotionally attached to vehicles they can't afford, Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' head of insights, said. [...] Consumer loan terms longer than 72 and 84 months are increasing as well. In the second quarter, 23.9 percent of buyers signed on for loans of 84 months or longer, a record, compared to 22.9% in the first quarter, according to Edmunds. While this isn't a significant problem for buyers who hold on to cars for a longer period of time, those who trade vehicles in every three to four years will potentially find themselves with a "much riskier proposition" because they would likely be underwater, Caldwell said.

Compounding these issues are the facts that automaker incentives are incredibly hard to come by, and it doesn't look like interest rates are going to drop anytime soon. It's likely that the consumer trends that Edmunds is observing are going to stay in place for a while.

I'm not much of a financing whiz, but, for the life of me, I cannot understand how some people afford the cars they drive. It really does boggle my mind.