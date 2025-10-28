Windshield Replacement Costs A Fortune For These Cars

Budgeting for maintenance and repairs is an unfortunate but important part of car ownership. However, no matter how much you plan, there's always the chance that you'll need an unexpected repair or maintenance service.

Some unforeseen issues, such as door dings and scratched alloy wheels, can be ignored. Yes, they are unsightly and probably frustrating to see every day, but they are not usually a safety concern, so there is no pressure to fix them pronto. A damaged windshield, however, is another matter entirely. Cracked windshields obscure vision and may even be at risk of shattering. Furthermore, while windshield chips may not seem like a huge problem, they can easily become cracks, especially in cold weather. So, it's best to fix windshield chips sooner rather than later. While you can repair chips relatively cheaply, cracks are not so simple. If your windshield is severely cracked, sometimes the only solution is to replace it entirely.

The average price for a replacement windshield is around $350 to $550, although there are many variables that can send this price soaring north. For example, luxury, prestige, and performance cars can often see this bill swell to well north of $1,000 or more. While a pricey windshield bill is unlikely to be a huge issue for the type of customer that can afford one of these cars, big bills like this are still a nasty surprise. So, if you'd like to keep this one unexpected bill down to a minimum, be sure to avoid these following five models.