Complexity And 'Security' Are Making Simple DIY Repairs Almost Impossible

The battle for the right to repair your own car or take it to the independent shop of your choice rages on, despite states like Massachusetts passing Right to Repair laws and similar efforts on a national level. One Hyundai Ioniq 5 owner recently found himself unable to perform a rear brake pad replacement because a simple, yet vital, function was locked behind the same system that dealers and registered locksmiths use to program new keys. The Drive did an excellent deep dive into this situation, and you can read the owner's Reddit rant for yourself, but I'll summarize here.

An important step of any brake pad replacement is to push or wind the piston(s) back into the brake caliper to make room for the newer, thicker pads you're installing. This was a purely mechanical process in the past, but electronic parking brakes make this more complicated, regardless of the make and model. Even a basic Ford Escape requires a procedure resembling a Nintendo cheat code to put the parking brake into maintenance mode before attempting pad replacement. Other modern cars require an OBD2 scanner to command a computer to retract the piston(s) itself. Such bi-directional functionality doesn't come with a generic $15 interface, but an advanced diagnostic tool can make you a wrenching superhero.

Such functionality doesn't come cheap. Despite being compelled to comply with the J2534 standard that enables cars to communicate in the same language so that any scanner can read any car, Hyundai only supports three of them. Two of them cost $2,000, while another costs $800. In addition, you also need a subscription to Hyundai's J2534 diagnostic tool software, which costs a cool $60 per week. (A professional mechanic could justify paying a little more for a much longer subscription, but it doesn't make sense for the DIYer.) Only then should you, in theory, be able to retract the rear caliper pistons, something I used to be able to do with nothing more than a large C-clamp. Except, you still can't.