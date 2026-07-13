Nature Is Healing: Audi Is Pivoting Back To Better Interior Materials And More Buttons

The Audi Nuvolari isn't just a limited-run supercar that can go real fast and rev real high — it also serves as a preview of what Audi's next-generation interiors will look and feel like. And chances are, if you're a regular Jalopnik reader, this is good news because that means a shift back to higher-quality materials, more physical controls, and less emphasis on screens.

Speaking to Australia's GoAuto, Audi chief technical officer Rouven Mohr said, "We will put a lot of attention into real materials. If you see a material that looks like metal, it should be metal. We believe it's part of our DNA to also have some physical elements — buttons and turning wheels — and every one of these should have the classical Audi click and touch and feel."

Music to the ears of most folks who have been inside some recent Audis such as the new-gen A5 and Q5, which debuted with capacitive touch controls on the steering wheel (these have already been replaced with scroll wheels for 2026 after customer backlash) and cabins that very much revolve around a set of huge screens. Some of the hard, shiny plastic pieces aren't terrible compared to what some of its rivals are doing in 2026, but still feel like a step down from the ones you'd find in older Audis.