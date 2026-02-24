The Mercedes-Benz 'Little G' Will Offer A Hybrid Motor Along With The EV

It was widely thought that when the Mercedes-Benz "Little G" baby G-Class arrived in 2027, it would be powered exclusively by all-electric drivetrains. Well, that no longer seems to be the plan from the folks over in Stuttgart. It's now expected that the Little G — which sits on a unique architecture — will be sold with both electric and combustion engine options.

The tiny 4x4 is reportedly going to borrow the turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-four cylinder hybrid motor currently found in the CLA I tested a while back, that produces up to 208 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Its paired with a gearbox-mounted electric motor that helps the car get going, and honestly, I didn't love it when I tested it. Perhaps it'll be tuned better in the Little G, but if I were a betting man, the EV lil' G would still be the one to have. That being said, it does seem like Mercedes had this plan in the back of its mind — just in case — all along. From Autocar:

This decision reflects a change in Mercedes' strategy for its new models as it aims to balance varying global regulatory demands with consumer powertrain preferences. The move also comes amid disappointing sales of the electric G-Class. Indeed, Mercedes recently scrapped previous targets to go EV-only, with CEO Ola Källenius saying it will sell ICE models "well into the 2030s" as the brand aims to "remain strategically focused and tactically flexible". [...] Indeed, Mercedes recently scrapped previous targets to go EV-only, with CEO Ola Källenius saying it will sell ICE models "well into the 2030s" as the brand aims to "remain strategically focused and tactically flexible". An 85kWh NMC battery is expected to provide a WLTP range of close to 450 miles. Regardless of powertrain, it is understood that the Little G will be sold exclusively with four-wheel drive as part of its brief to deliver class-leading off-road performance.

Whether buyers choose the hybrid or EV, both are going to get sophisticated power management systems with torque vectoring that'll allow individual drive to each wheel, according to Autocar. That'll theoretically allow the Little G to offer similar off-road performance to the full-size G-Class.

It's expected to be just 173 inches long, nearly 19 inches shorter than a G63, and run on its own platform. Initially, it was supposed to share underpinnings with the electric GLC and C-Class, but that just wouldn't do for what Mercedes was hoping to accomplish with this car.

I cannot explain to you how excited I am for this thing, even if it's got an engine I'm not exactly in love with.