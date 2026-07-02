Honda CR-V Takes Advantage Of Ford F-150, Toyota RAV4 Misadventures To Become Your 2026 Sales Champion

For years now, the U.S. sales crown has pretty much been a two-horse race between the Toyota RAV4 and the Ford F-150, but inventory shortfalls for both vehicles mean a newcomer has taken the lead in the first half of 2026: the Honda CR-V. Bow down before your new king, for they are your leader with a strong 19% surge in May sales and an even mightier 30% jump in June.

That brings its total 2026 sales to 226,114 units thus far. That beats year-to-date estimates of 209,311 for the F-150 and 194,807 for the Chevy Silverado 1500, according to GlobalData. The supply chain struggles the RAV4 has faced mean it placed in a distant fourth, coming in with 153,955 sales. It's a shocking turn of events, I know. From Automotive News:

The F-150 has been the industry's best seller in 15 of the past 16 years, but aluminum supply issues have constrained output since the fall. At the same time, a disruptive model changeover for the RAV4 has put Honda in the driver's seat of the vast compact crossover segment. Beyond its rivals' inventory troubles, Honda has executed a well-calibrated market strategy to boost the CR-V's popularity. [...] Honda delivered steadier incentive support in 2026 after tariffs and production swings led to volatility last year. Incentives on the CR-V are averaging about $460 more than in 2025. CR-Vs sold for an average of $1,302 less than sticker price in the second quarter, according to Edmunds, versus a $329 discount for the Toyota RAV4. [...] Despite strong demand, CR-V inventory has tightened to just 15 days' worth. Honda is running its CR-V plants at full capacity and studying production-mix changes to favor hybrids. The automaker produced 222,478 CR-Vs in the first five months, less than 1 percent more than the same period a year ago, according to data from AutoForecast Solutions.

This all comes as the Toyota deal's with the RAV4's model year changeover, which has snarled production and, in turn, sales.

In the first half of 2026, RAV4 sales tumbled 36 percent to 153,955 as Toyota transitioned to the crossover's sixth generation. Staggered changeovers at plants in Japan and North America created months of constrained supplies, even as hybrid-focused production ramps up in Georgetown, Ky. RAV4 production plunged about 86,400 in January through May from a year earlier, according to AutoForecast Solutions. The RAV4 is the only vehicle since 2009 to outsell the F-150 in a full calendar year, grabbing the crown in 2024 before falling back to second. Ford does not disclose F-150 sales separately, and the F-Series remains the most popular nameplate when including heavy-duty models. The RAV4 is the only vehicle since 2009 to outsell the F-150 in a full calendar year, grabbing the crown in 2024 before falling back to second. Ford does not disclose F-150 sales separately, and the F-Series remains the most popular nameplate when including heavy-duty models.

It'll be interesting to see what happens to CR-V sales (and its place in the market hierarchy) once RAV4 and F-150 production reach their full potential once again. I've got a feeling that order will be restored, but who really knows. If it were my money, I think I'd probably head on down to a Honda dealer. Picking between a CR-V and RAV4 is sort of like splitting hairs, but the CR-V is a slightly nicer hair.