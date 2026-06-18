Stellantis Wants To Sell More Trucks

Stellantis' biggest brand in North America right now is Jeep, but the company wants to change that. With new products and new pushes for volume, the conglomerate wants Ram to take that top spot. From Automotive News:

Ram is about to haul its biggest load yet.

In a major landscape shift for Stellantis, the automaker projects that the truck brand carved out of Dodge in 2009 will surpass Jeep as its North American volume leader by the end of the decade. It's targeting 2030 sales of 825,000 for Ram — 60 percent more than last year — versus 740,000 for Jeep.

Stellantis plans to more than double the size of Ram's lineup over that period, expanding into several new segments after U.S. sales fell to a 12-year low in 2025.

Ram finally intends to punch back against Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota with compact and midsize pickups, and the brand will establish itself in the full-size SUV space with the beefy Ramcharger. It's also working to single-handedly revive the small van segment with the Promaster City and catering to street truck enthusiasts with the muscular Rumble Bee lineup.

With such an aggressive product plan, Ram is expected to have little trouble leapfrogging Jeep, the brand long positioned as the star of the automaker's North American portfolio and the centerpiece of many Stellantis dealerships.