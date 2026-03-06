Ford Recalls Another 1.74 Million Vehicles, Already More Than Halfway To Last Year's Total

While Ford is more than halfway toward last year's recalled vehicle total, it still has a long way to go before it gets anywhere near 2025's 152 recalls. So far, Ford has issued 17 recalls this year, which seems like a big improvement. However, Ford still has more than triple the number of recalls issued than the second place companies. Per NHTSA, Toyota and Hyundai are tied for the second most, with five recalls.

The one specific recall that bumped Ford's numbers up so much this year happened in February, which affected 4,381,878 most pickups and SUVs from 2021-2026, for faulty trailer brake lighting. So this latest double-recall is somehow only Ford's second biggest of the year.

I don't know what's going on over in Dearborn, but it seems like Ford is struggling with electronics and equipment, its two biggest recall categories. Is Ford buying parts from the ACME Corporation? Either way, I imagine that somewhere in Turin, Fiat workers are looking at these numbers in a jealous fury, wondering how they could let Ford beat them at their own game. They'll probably have an extra glass of wine at lunch today.