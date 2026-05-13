Nissan Finally Wants To Grow

Nissan's new boss Ivan Espinosa has spent his tenure up until now in cost-cutting mode — closing factories, rebadging Mitsubishis to fill the lineup, and other classic automaker tricks. Now, though, Espinosa says the holes in the budget are filled. Now he says it's time to grow. From Automotive News:

Embattled Nissan Motor Co. has finally shifted into growth mode, posting profits and forecasting sales increases as CEO Ivan Espinosa's turnaround gains traction after years of sliding sales, despite headwinds from tariffs and war in the Middle East.

Nissan forecasts global deliveries to expand 4.7 percent to 3.3 million vehicles in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, after contracting in seven of the last eight years.

Operating profit will more than triple to ¥200 billion ($1.3 billion), and the carmaker expects to post net income of ¥20 billion ($125.3 million), as it bounces back to the black, Espinosa said May 13 while announcing financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31.

Meanwhile, the company has stanched its cash burn and is poised to wrap its plant closures.

"We have now moved into a growth phase," Espinosa said at the Japanese carmaker's global headquarters here south of Tokyo. "We are ahead of plan, and the progress is visible."