These Are 12 Of The Safest SUVs You Can Get In 2026, According To The IIHS

From the introduction of the crumple zone in the 1959 Mercedes-Benz W111 series to today's active safety systems that stop an accident from unfolding in the first place, cars have become safer than ever. Every new vehicle sold in the U.S. comes with many security measures to keep you and other drivers safe on the road.

Meanwhile, organizations like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have moved the goalposts in their safety assessments, requiring manufacturers to build ever-safer vehicles. The IIHS, for instance, has made the highest "Top Safety Pick+" award harder to reach in 2026, asking for more protection of pedestrians and backseat passengers. Even so, 45 vehicles were awarded "Top Safety Pick+" this year, highlighting the latest advancements in safety.

In this piece, we'll focus on IIHS' evaluations of SUVs, offering some of the safest models currently on sale in the U.S. All these SUVs got the "Top Safety Pick+" rating and, crucially, had excellent results across all core categories. To give you the most complete picture possible, we've also cross-referenced these scores with verdicts from other major global safety agencies.