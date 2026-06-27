These Are 12 Of The Safest SUVs You Can Get In 2026, According To The IIHS
From the introduction of the crumple zone in the 1959 Mercedes-Benz W111 series to today's active safety systems that stop an accident from unfolding in the first place, cars have become safer than ever. Every new vehicle sold in the U.S. comes with many security measures to keep you and other drivers safe on the road.
Meanwhile, organizations like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have moved the goalposts in their safety assessments, requiring manufacturers to build ever-safer vehicles. The IIHS, for instance, has made the highest "Top Safety Pick+" award harder to reach in 2026, asking for more protection of pedestrians and backseat passengers. Even so, 45 vehicles were awarded "Top Safety Pick+" this year, highlighting the latest advancements in safety.
In this piece, we'll focus on IIHS' evaluations of SUVs, offering some of the safest models currently on sale in the U.S. All these SUVs got the "Top Safety Pick+" rating and, crucially, had excellent results across all core categories. To give you the most complete picture possible, we've also cross-referenced these scores with verdicts from other major global safety agencies.
2026 Subaru Forester
Subaru completed Forester's transformation into an SUV with the latest-generation model. While losing its station wagon silhouette it has been significantly improved in other areas, particularly safety. Chiefly, Subaru's Advanced EyeSight driver assist is now standard on all trims. The system includes most modern active safety technologies, like pre-collision braking, advanced adaptive cruise control with lane departure and sway warning, automatic emergency steering, pre-collision throttle management, blind-spot detection with lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.
The 2026 Forester also has all the passive safety features you'd expect from a modern SUV. Even the base model comes with dual stage front airbags, driver knee airbag, dual stage front-seat-mounted side airbags, and an airbag curtain for both rows of seats.
Along with "Top Safety Pick+" the IIHS gave this compact SUV a "Good" — its highest rating — in every major category: small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, whiplash prevention, headlights, front crash prevention (both vehicle-to-vehicle and pedestrian), seat belt reminders, and ease of using lower anchors and tethers for children, also known as LATCH. The 2026 Forester received the next-highest "Acceptable" rating only in two sub-categories: lower leg/foot driver injury protection and the strength of its side structure and safety cage.
The NHTSA also praises the 2026 Forester, giving it a perfect 5-star overall score. It rated the SUV 5 stars in frontal and side crashes, and 4 in rollover resistance. And the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) also gave the latest-gen Forester its highest 5-star rating.
2026 Mazda CX-30
The CX-30 is a surprising recipient of the "Top Safety Pick+" by the IIHS, having been launched as a 2020 model. It received a "Good" in every major category this year except vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention, where it was rated "Acceptable." The NHTSA gave the 2026 CX-30 a perfect 5 stars overall, rating it, like the Forester, 5 stars in frontal and side crashes, and 4 in rollover resistance. Euro NCAP also awarded the CX-30 five stars, with a notable 99% score in Adult Occupant Protection.
Mazda refreshed the CX-30 for the 2026 model year, offering a larger 10.25-inch display on select models and making standard a limited-slip differential for improved driving dynamics. That's part of the reason driving driving the 2026 Mazda CX-30 feels like a budget Porsche Macan.
Crucially, the latest CX-30 has a comprehensive array of standard and optional driver-assist features. These include Mazda's Radar Cruise Control with stop and go, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and high beam control. However, rear smart brake support and cross-traffic braking and front/rear parking sensors are only available in the Preferred trim. Still, every CX-30 comes standard with the i-Activ all-wheel-drive system for extra traction in slippery conditions.
As for passive safety, every CX-30 comes standard with dual front airbags, front and rear seat-mounted side-impact airbags, knee airbags for the driver and front passenger, side impact air curtains, and child safety seat anchors and upper tethers.
2026 Honda Passport
The completely re-engineered fourth-gen 2026 Honda Passport marked a major departure toward a more rugged off-road-focused design philosophy. As our 2026 Honda Passport first drive showed, that rugged appearance is not just for show — particularly for the TrailSport trim, which benefits from higher ground clearance, off-road tuned suspension, and off-road wheels with all-terrain tires.
The Passport comes with a vast array of safety features, too, available as part of the standard Honda Sensing suite. Among notable inclusions are a collision mitigation braking system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, traffic jam assist, lane keeping assist, a driver attention monitor, and a blind spot information system.
Meanwhile, underpinning Passport's passive crash protection is Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure, enhanced for the latest model. Passengers are further protected by eight airbags, with the passenger airbag featuring a three-chamber design that provides better protection in angled frontal impacts. The 2026 Passport also has front knee airbags and side curtain airbags.
So, unsurprisingly, the IIHS has given Honda's midsize SUV with its "Top Safety Pick+" score. What's more, the Passport received a "Good" rating across almost all categories. Its only "Acceptable" score was for chest protection of the rear passengers. The 2026 Passport has not been tested by the NHTSA or Euro NCAP.
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9
The most expensive Hyundai ever is a three-row electric SUV with up to 335 miles of range and a retro-futuristic design. It feels like the future of three-row transport and has the safety credentials to back this up. The 2026 Ioniq 9 got a "Top Safety Pick+" from the IIHS, receiving the highest "Good" rating in every category. The NHTSA gave the Ioniq 9 its highest 5-star rating, and 5 stars on every test. The 2025 Ioniq 9 also received a perfect 5-star rating from Euro NCAP, with good results across the board; the 2026 version hasn't been tested.
These top-tier marks come as no shock to anyone tracking Hyundai's recent engineering trajectory. The Ioniq 9 uses a rigid body structure, optimized to deliver the best possible crash protection. It also features 10 airbags that provide protection to passengers in all three rows, including a center airbag between the front seats.
As expected in a forward-looking EV, the Ioniq 9 has all the latest driver assistance systems. The star of the show is Hyundai's Highway Drive Assist 2, which includes stop-and-go and lane-centering capabilities. The Ioniq 9 also comes with forward and rear collision-avoidance assists, plus a blind-spot view monitor that shows real-time video of the blind spot on the digital driver display.
2026 Hyundai Palisade
Not a fan of EVs? Hyundai also has a gas-powered three-row crossover, and it, too, got "Top Safety Pick+" from the IIHS. Like its electric sibling, the Palisade scored the highest "Good" score across all major categories, and even received a "Good +" LATCH rating for having extra child-safety tethers. The NHTSA also awarded the Palisade its highest 5-star rating, though the gas-powered SUV has one fewer star for frontal crash protection and rollover resistance than the 5-star Ioniq 9. (Euro NCAP hasn't rated the Palisade.)
Again, these ratings should surprise nobody, as the Palisade is based on a new platform with robust underbody and side structures. Hyundai has equipped this cabin with 10 airbags, too, with the same center-front airbag and air curtain that spans all three rows. The Palisade also features seat belt pretensioners and force limiters for the third-row passengers.
As for active safety, the 2026 Palisade has all the modern features you'd expect from a three-row family crossover. It comes standard with forward and rear collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision warning, safe exit assist, lane following assist, and navigation-based smart cruise control, which can adjust your speed when you're entering or leaving a curve. A blind spot view monitor is also available on higher trims.
The 2026 Palisade also introduced bolder looks and a powerful hybrid power train. With 329 horsepower on tap and a 619-mile range, a 2.5-liter turbocharged and electrified engine supplements a 287-hp 3.5-liter V6.
2026 Kia EV9
The Kia EV9 shares underpinnings with the Ioniq 9, meaning it implements the same rigid body structure that protects passengers in a crash. It also has 10 airbags, including a center one at the front.
So, unsurprisingly, the 2026 Kia EV9 received the highest "Top Safety Pick+" rating from the IIHS. Kia's three-row electric SUV aced the test with a "Good" score in every category, including passive and active protection. Curiously, the NHTSA gave the EV9 four stars in frontal crash and rollover protection, though awarded it the highest 5-star overall rating. Meanwhile, Euro NCAP awarded the EV9 five stars, highlighting the SUV's stable passenger compartment.
Regarding active safety, the EV9 is equipped with Kia's Highway Driving Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist suites as standard. Other notable features include blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, and machine-learning-optimized smart cruise control, which learns your driving habits to help keep you a safe distance from the car in front of you. Meanwhile, a blind-spot view monitor is available from the Wind trim upward.
Two years ago, we tested the 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line and came out impressed by the overall package. It's quick and practical, which stays true for the latest model, which went largely unchanged since then. The EPA-estimated range of up to 305 miles and fast-charging capabilities, courtesy of its 800-volt architecture, only add to its appeal.
2026 Subaru Ascent
The Ascent was introduced for model year 2019 as the brand's successor to the Tribeca. For the 2023 model year, Subaru revised the Ascent, adding its latest EyeSight driver assist technology. The same tech is still standard across all trims in 2026, bringing features like adaptive cruise control with lane centering, pre-collision throttle management and braking, blind-spot detection with lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.
Should a collision occur, the 2026 Ascent protects passengers with eight standard airbags, whiplash-mitigating front seats, and securely anchored LATCH systems for children. So, despite being one of the oldest models in its category, the 2026 Ascent earned "Good" marks across all primary trials in the IIHS tests except LATCH ease of use (where it rated "Good+), and the "Top Safety Pick+" overall rating. The NHTSA tested the 2025 Ascent and also gave it the highest 5-star rating, with five stars awarded in the frontal and side crash tests, and four stars in the rollover resistance test. Euro NCAP hasn't rated the Ascent.
Another big selling point for the Ascent is that it comes standard with all-wheel drive, which should help with stability in slippery conditions, further enhancing safety. That said, Ascent's third row is a bit tight compared to its rivals, and it's not the most refined SUV around. So, despite being very safe, the Subaru Ascent is ultimately a forgettable car, with buyers jumping ship to other brands.
2026 Subaru Outback
The latest Subaru Outback is slowly breaking up with its tall-wagon roots, betting on the proven formula of a practical crossover with all-terrain capability. Every Outback comes standard with all-wheel drive with selectable driving modes and 8.7 inches of ground clearance, which make it one of the best off-roaders in its class. It's spacious inside, too, both for passengers and cargo.
The usual Subaru foibles are still present in the 2026 Outback, like a rough CVT and underpowered 180-hp base engine. Fortunately, there's an optional 2.4-liter turbo with 260 hp and Subaru's most advanced EyeSight driver assist technology that supports hands-free highway driving up to 85 mph, with driver supervision. Furthermore, the 2026 Outback is the first Subaru with emergency stop assist with safe lane selection, designed to safely pull the vehicle over if the driver is unresponsive. All the other active systems present in the 2026 Ascent are also standard in the 2026 Outback. Passengers inside are also protected by a ring-shaped reinforced frame and eight airbags.
Unsurprisingly, the IIHS has awarded the 2026 Subaru Outback with its highest "Top Safety Pick+" rating, with the crossover the same "Good" and "Good+" ratings across major categories as the Ascent. The Outback, though, was rated only "Acceptable" in rear passenger restraint and torso protection for rear passengers. NHTSA last rated the Outback in 2024, when it got 5 stars overall and for frontal and side crashes, while it picked up 4 stars in the rollover test. Euro NCAP hasn't rated the Outback since 2021.
2027 Audi Q6 e-tron
The Q6 e-tron is Audi's entry into the midsize electric SUV category. It comes with a 322-hp motor on the rear axle as standard, with a dual-motor Quattro version also available with 456 hp. Crucially, its electric power train is built on an 800-volt architecture, which allows charging the 94.4-kWh battery from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes. Depending on the model, the EPA-estimated range is 295 to 321 miles.
Now, sure, the Q6 e-tron is not the most exciting EV, but if driving engagement isn't on your card, you'll find a lot to like about it. It's comfortable, quiet, and very safe. Updated for the 2027 model year, the Q6 e-tron now comes standard with an upgraded multimedia interface, though it still relies on distracting touchscreen controls.
Fortunately, the Q6 e-tron comes with front automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection as standard, alongside adaptive cruise control with lane centering. Each trim also comes with front/rear parking sensors and driver focus monitoring. Unfortunately, Audi keeps its more advanced Adaptive Driving Assistant Plus, which offers rudimentary self-driving capabilities, behind a paywall. Inside, the Q6 e-tron protects passengers with eight airbags.
The standard safety suite was still enough for a "Top Safety Pick+" rating from the IIHS. The Q6 e-tron had the highest "Good" rating in all major tests, only scoring "Acceptable" in the rear passenger restraint test. The NHTSA tested the 2025 model and also gave it the highest 5-star rating, with 5 stars in frontal and side crashes, and 4 in rollover resistance. Euro NCAP gave the 2024 Q6 e-tron 5 stars.
2026 Lexus NX
The latest-generation NX has been a huge success for Lexus. Ever since the model launched in 2021, it steadily climbed the sales ladder, reaching 76,836 cars in 2026 — a new record for the model. Hardly surprising, as it ticks all the right boxes. The 2026 NX is available with gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid power trains. It feels luxurious inside, too, and drives like a luxury car should.
Crucially, it has one of the most comprehensive standard suites in its category, Lexus Safety System+ 3.0. The system includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert and tracing assist, risk avoidance emergency steer assist, and proactive driving assist. Eight airbags are onboard, too.
As a result, the 2026 Lexus NX received the "Top Safety Pick+" award from the IIHS. The Lexus NX had a "Good" score across all major categories, only receiving an "Acceptable" score in rear passenger restraints and chest protection, and lower leg/foot protectioon for the front passenger. The NX received an extra "Good +" rating for LATCH ease of use.
In Europe, the Euro NCAP gave the current-gen Lexus NX its highest 5-star score. In particular, the NX received an excellent 91% evaluation for protecting adults and its safety assist systems and 87% for child occupant protection. NHTSA hasn't rated the NX since 2021.
2026 Rivian R1S
The Rivian R1S is an off-road-capable three-row SUV with supercar pace in a straight line, excellent range, and a comfortable, luxurious cabin. It's available with two, three, or four electric motors with up to a whopping 1,025 hp, and range of up to 410 miles. The R1S seems to good to be true, and we didn't even mention its "Top Safety Pick+" award from the IIHS. (Neither NHTSA nor Euro NCAP has ever rated the R1S.)
Still, the R1S didn't pass IIHS tests with flying colors; of the key metrics, it scored "Acceptable" for its headlights and front crash prevention: vehicle-to-vehicle. According to the IIHS, the headlights produced some glare, while the active driver assistance systems failed to provide timely warning in some cases.
This is interesting, as every R1S has hardware that supports the Rivian Autonomy+ platform. Still, the AI software that uses this tech requires a $49.99 monthly subscription or $2,500 purchase; new examples only come with a 60-day trial. Without the subscription, owners do still get to use the usual adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and rear cross-traffic warning features. On the passive safety front, the R1S protects passengers with eight airbags.
2026 Volvo EX90
Volvo's electric three-row SUV doesn't want anything to do with off-roading. Instead, the EX90 is a quiet family SUV with Rolls-Royce-rivaling comfort, an understated interior, and solid, though far from spectacular, EPA-estimated range of up to 305 miles. Ah, yes, we also experienced incredibly buggy software in the 2025 model. Fortunately, Volvo equipped the 2026 EX90 with more computing power, alongside faster charging.
What doesn't need to be fixed is EX90's safety record. The NHTSA has given the EX90 its highest 5-star rating, highlighting the frontal and side crash protection. EuroNCAP gave the 2025 EX90 5 stars, and the IIHS awarded the '26 EX90 its "Top Safety Pick+" moniker, even though Volvo's electric SUV didn't receive the highest "Good" rating in every critical metric. The EX90 had an "Acceptable" rating for its headlights and LATCH ease of use, though its driver assistance systems were rated higher than those in the Rivian R1S.
This should surprise nobody, as Volvo was the first automaker to introduce a collision avoidance system, in the 2008 XC60. Volvo's latest Safe Space Technology suite is equipped with the same active safety systems as most modern vehicles, but Volvo's tuning of the system sets it apart. The EX90 also packs nine airbags, including one for the driver's knee, and an air curtain that protects all three rows.