Mercedes Set A New Safety Benchmark In 1959, And Now It's Everywhere

In 1939, Mercedes hired Bèla Barènyi, a Hungarian engineer who'd later earn the nickname "the Father of Passive Safety." Barènyi suffered permanent body stiffness after an inflammation of his hip as a child. So, in his free time as a kid, he read technical literature, sparking his passion for mechanical and electrical engineering, which he would later study at college. After college, he made a couple of stops at both Steyr and Fiat before landing at Mercedes. It was there that he came up with crumple zones, as well as many other safety features.

The "safety body," as Mercedes called it, was comprised of three sections: a front crumple zone, a rigid passenger cell, and a rear crumple zone. The idea was for the soft crumple zones to absorb much of the impact energy of a crash, before it reached the passenger cell. According to Mercedes, Barènyi came up with the idea in 1951, but it wasn't put into production until 1959.

That was far from the only safety innovation to come from Mercedes at the time. In 1949, the conical door pin lock debuted to keep doors closed during a crash. Also, around the same time as the W111 was debuting, Mercedes introduced systemic crash testing at its Sindelfingen, Germany plant. In 1973, Mercedes would go on to develop the offset-frontal crash test to replicate more accurate real world crash results, further improving safety. While it's unclear how many of these inventions Barènyi had his hands in, his influence was so impactful that, according to the Automotive Hall of Fame, Mercedes ran an ad with him in 1993 saying, "No one in the world has given more thought to car safety than this man".