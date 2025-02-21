What's The Most Forgettable Car?

Subaru's Ascent is another example. Sit back and think, I mean, really think; when was the last time you saw or even thought about the Ascent? Subaru's American-made, seven-seat crossover replaced the Tribeca and has been on sale since 2019. Yet among heavy hitter competitors like the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Toyota Grand Highlander, it's probably not cross shopped as often as Subaru would like. This shows up in sales too. Ascent sales were down seven percent in 2024 with just over 56,000 sold. In January 2025, Ascent sales were down 16.3 percent compared to the same time in 2024. Even if you go shopping for one you might not find the spec you want. I searched for an Ascent using Subaru's inventory tool and within 200 miles, it's the second lowest Subaru model in stock after the Solterra EV.

Subaru

Subaru's Impreza is another forgettable car. Long split from its WRX sibling, the Impreza now only exists to do battle against other cheap compacts like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. Don't get me wrong. None of this is to say that the Impreza is bad. It was revamped for 2024 and looks to be an affordable option for someone who doesn't just want to drive another Corolla or Civic, but it's another one of those cars that probably isn't cross shopped against its competition and gets largely forgotten. Like the Ascent, the Impreza's sales reflect this. Subaru sold just 31,366 Impreza's in 2024; Honda sold just over 200,000 Civics during the same timeframe.

Now we ask you, Jalopnik reader. What car comes to mind when you think of something that's forgettable? It can be forgettable for any reason. Just let us know in the comments.