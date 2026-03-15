What Is A Limited-Slip Differential And How Does It Work?

To turn engine power into controllable motion, cars rely on something called the differential. A differential allows wheels on the same axle to rotate at different speeds. If you want more information, this vintage film is still the best explanation of how a differential works.

In low-traction situations, such as if one wheel is stuck in mud or ice while the other is on solid ground, a standard (open) differential can work against you. This is because an open differential will send most of the torque to the wheel with the least grip, causing it to spin, while the wheel that could actually move the car receives very little power.

Meanwhile, if you get stuck in mud or ice with a limited-slip differential, torque is still partially sent to the wheel with traction. This allows the car to keep moving instead of just spinning the wheel that's stuck. Basically, it's a differential that balances torque more effectively between each wheel. Here is everything you need to know about limited-slip differentials (LSDs), how they compare to open differentials, and which is best for you.