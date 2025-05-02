The Made-In-America Ioniq 9 Is The Most Expensive Hyundai Ever

Hyundai has really come into its own over the past decade or so, with the brand that was once known to produce uninspiring yet affordable cars putting in the work to shed the image of simply being the cheaper choice. Its offerings still generally ring in at lower prices than their market competition, but Hyundai has refined its products to the point that they offer much more than just a low price tag. The brand's bold styling, luxury car features and great deals have won over hundreds of thousands of buyers.

Today, Hyundai announced the pricing for its new Ioniq 9 electric three-row crossover, and while its starting price is pretty reasonable, it tops out higher than any Hyundai vehicle before it at nearly $80,000. Its Kia cousin, the EV9, is $4,160 less than the Ioniq 9 to start and about $2,700 less expensive in its top trim and has been in big demand, so we're eager to see if Hyundai's longer-range Ioniq 9 can do the same despite being the most expensive Hyundai-branded vehicle ever.