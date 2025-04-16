2026 Hyundai Palisade Gets A Lot More Power And Bolder Looks

The Palisade has been a hit for Hyundai since it first went on sale for the 2020 model year, and for 2026 it's getting a pretty huge update that gives it hybrid power, revised styling inside and out and even a new XRT off-road-focused trim.

To make room for the now-larger Santa Fe crossover, Hyundai decided to make the Palisade 2.6 inches longer for 2026 (and a 2.7-inch increase in wheelbase) The outside is a massive departure from the car it replaces with a bolder, more upright front end featuring vertical daytime running lights and a lightbar that spans the length of the grille. Along the sides, we get larger, 21-inch wheels, a silver strake that runs the length of the roofline down to the D-pillar and different body creases that make the car look more substantial. Out back, that D-pillar is sloped a bit more than it was before, and under that is a pair of stacked horizontal taillights. It sort of looks like what we thought the future would be like in 1980. It looks great if you ask me.