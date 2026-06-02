Six Years Later, The 2026 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Premium Plus Still Feels Like A Budget Porsche Macan

The global economy ain't looking great at the moment, so the vast majority of us are looking for ways to get more for our money, regardless of what we're buying. The 2026 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Premium Plus is a subcompact crossover that competes with the likes of the Toyota Corolla Cross, Honda HR-V, Subaru Crosstrek, Chevrolet Trax, Hyundai Kona, and Nissan Kicks, but where most of those models come well-equipped around the $30,000 mark, my press car had an MSRP over $40,000. That sounds like a bad deal, but that's not the whole story.

The CX-30 Turbo may compete with that list of tiny crossovers on paper, but in practice, it feels more like it ought to compete in the luxury subcompact crossover class against the likes of the BMW X1, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40. Most of those models start around the $40,000 mark, but that's without any of the desirable options that the CX-30 Premium Plus has baked into its $40,000 price tag. I think that the CX-30 Turbo's real value comes when you looks at as a bargain Porsche Macan, which sounds crazy, but it's really true. We said this when we tested it in 2019, and we're saying it again now, six years later: the Mazda CX-30 Turbo is still a fantastic Porsche Macan dupe.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Full disclosure: Mazda leant me a 2026 CX-30 Turbo Premium Plus for a week. I lived with it, used it as my daily driver, and even took it on the long drive from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo for the new Audi Q3 first drive event.