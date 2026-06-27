Joe Biden And Donald Trump Crushed Spirit Airlines In Rare Bipartisan Effort

The recently defunct bargain basement airline Spirit was going absolutely gangbusters just over a decade ago. In 2014 the company was adding planes to its fleet, adding new routes to its itineraries, and committing $100 million to stock buybacks to keep shareholders happy. Spirit was, if you'll forgive the pun, flying high, and heralded as the fastest-growing airline in America.

It was also one of the most poorly rated customer service experiences in any business sector. It wasn't the customer service that did it in, however, as Americans are notorious cheapskates who will put up with a lot of inconvenience to save a few bucks. Spirit's successes, and its failings, were predicated on shallow profit margin and a bottom-of-the-barrel price tag for its flights. The airline earned customers, unhappy or not, because of its cheap tickets, but those razor-thin margins meant it wasn't exactly prepared for a global pandemic decapitating the travel industry.

To make matters worse, the company's lifeline — a merger with JetBlue — was blocked by the Biden administration's antitrust crackdown, and just a couple of years later Donald Trump's simultaneous tariff-driven inflation crisis and war-in-Iran driven oil price explosion hit the struggling airline hard enough to deliver the TKO.

Over the course of just five years Spirit went from the stable seventh largest airline in America to completely dead. While it could have backed into a corner, held its gloves high, and stayed standing with any one of those haymakers alone, it was the one-two-three-four combo punch that really put it down for the count. This whole scenario is best summed up in the recent Wendover Productions video above, and we're going to dig into the parts Biden and Trump played a little deeper.