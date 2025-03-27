Republican Tariffs On Imported Auto Parts May Be Even Worse For Your Wallet Than Tariffs On Cars

President Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on all imported cars Wednesday night, presumably — at least in part — to distract from his cabinet's ongoing national security scandal. That's bad news for anyone who needs to buy a new car, but in addition to repeating the absolutely ridiculous claim that these tariffs "[address] a critical threat to U.S. national security," the White House confirmed the tariffs will also apply to imported auto parts. It's still entirely possible Trump will blink, and the tariffs won't go into effect, but assuming they do, that's going to be bad news for your wallet. Possibly even worse than the tariffs on imported cars.

If the tariffs were just on new cars, that would, of course, make those cars a lot more expensive. From there, it's just basic economics. Demand for cars built in the U.S. goes up, dealers start charging more for those cars, and now everyone's paying more for new cars regardless of where they were built. That, in turn, pushes more people to look at used cars, driving up the cost of those vehicles, and since it's so hard to opt out of car ownership in the U.S., we all end up paying more whether we buy new, used, imported or domestic. Still, you can't pay more for something you don't buy, so theoretically, you could avoid the entire boondoggle by sticking with your current car and fixing whatever breaks between now and whenever Trump leaves office. Not so much anymore.