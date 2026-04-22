Trump Set To Hand $500 Million Bailout Loan To Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines was teetering on the verge of liquidation last week. Some sources said the low-cost carrier had only a week to live. President Donald Trump is now close to handing a $500 million loan to Spirit. However, this bailout would come with a catch. The federal government could be granted the power to potentially seize a significant stake in the airline. No private business would ever want to be partially nationalized, but Spirit doesn't really have any other options to remain in operation.

Trump's desire to save Spirit seemingly emerged out of the blue earlier this week. While dismissing a potential mega merger between United Airlines and American Airlines on Tuesday, he defended his love of deals and said, "Spirit's in trouble and I'd love somebody to buy Spirit. It's 14,000 jobs and maybe the federal government should help that one out." According to The Wall Street Journal, the push to craft a bailout began after that. Trump met with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday night to hammer out rough details. The exact terms of Spirit's deal are still being negotiated.